Grassley says U.S. Attorney Pirro a trailblazer

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it’s “shameful” for Democrats to criticize Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington, D.C.

Grassley and 49 other Republican senators voted to confirm former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to the post this weekend. “You may hear my Democrat colleagues criticize Ms. Pirro for some of her colorful remarks during her time as a TV personality,” Grassley said during a speech on the Senate floor. “…She has a larger-than-life personality, but she has decades of distinguished record as a prosecutor and judge.”

Grassley called Pirro a “trailblazer” in the legal profession. “She spent 27 years prosecuting criminals and another three as a judge,” Grassley said. “In those three decades Ms. Pirro gained a reputation for fierce advocacy against domestic abuse and crime against children.”

Grassley credited Pirro for setting up one of the first sting operations against sexual predators on the internet. Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Joni Ernst, also voted for Pirro but has not commented on Pirro’s confirmation.