Jackie Norris, vet of Vilsack and Obama campaigns, runs for Iowa’s US Senate seat

A fourth Democrat has launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Joni Ernst.

Jackie Norris has experience on high profile Iowa campaigns and she taught government and history at high schools in Ames, Perry and Johnston. “It’s time for an educator in the Senate,” Norris said. “I’m a former teacher, school board member, a mom and I’ve seen invisible burdens that families are carrying on their shoulders.”

Norris was elected to the Des Moines School Board in 2021 and currently serves as its chair. “When government cuts programs for hungry kids, they make it harder to access children’s health care, parents are working two jobs because wages are so low — government’s turned its back on families,” Norris said. “…And I am a mom on a mission to get things done and change the way things are done in D.C.”

Norris said Americans are concerned about their personal finances and how expensive child care, housing and health care have become. “We’re dealing with some pretty significant issues around affordability and children’s mental health crises,” Norris said. “These are things that don’t have to be partisan. They have to be addressed.”

Norris, a New York native, first came to Iowa to be finance director for Tom Vilsack’s 1998 campaign for governor. She was First Lady Michelle Obama’s chief of staff after serving as state director for Barack Obama’s 2008 General Election campaign. Norris also worked on Republican President George H.W. Bush’s “Points of Light” Foundation.

“Americans are going to believe in government if they actually see us putting them ahead of our party loyalty sometimes,” Norris said. “…I’m going to fight like heck for the Democratic issues that I feel very strongly about and at the same time we also have to work together to get things done.”

Ernst has not yet announced whether she will seek reelection in 2026 and three other Democrats have started campaigns for the U.S. Senate this spring. Nathan Sage is executive director of the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, J.D. Scholten of Sioux City is a member of the Iowa House and Zach Wahls is a state senator from Coralville.