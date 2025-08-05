Reynolds touts SNAP changes during ‘MAHA Monday’ in D.C.

Governor Kim Reynolds has joined Trump Administration officials to tout changes in federal food assistance programs that she’s made at the state level.

Reynolds launched a food distribution network to feed low income students this summer, rather than give families $120 to buy their own groceries. She also was the first governor to seek a federal waiver to block Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or food stamps from being used to buy pop and candy.

“Twenty percent of all SNAP dollars are spent on sweet drinks, desserts, salty snacks and sugar… this truly isn’t helping low income families,” Reynolds said. “In fact, it’s hurting them.”

Reynolds indicated 37% of Iowa adults and 17% of school-aged children in Iowa are obese and that’s why reform of federal nutrition programs is necessary. “These changes will really empower families to take charge of their health and achieve SNAP’s foundational goal of meeting their nutritional needs,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds joined U.S. Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins and Health and Human Services Secretary RFK, Jr. at a news conference that was part of “MAHA Monday” events and Reynolds said hopes to initiate more “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) policies during the 2026 Iowa legislative session.