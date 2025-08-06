Conviction stands for man serving life term for Algona policeman’s murder

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the first degree murder conviction of the man who shot Algona police officer Kevin Cram to death nearly two years ago.

A year ago, a jury found Kyle Ricke guilty of murdering Officer Cram and Ricke was sentenced to life in prison. Ricke’s attorneys argued prosecutors did not prove Ricke acted with deliberation and premeditation.

The appeals court ruled there is substantial evidence that Ricke had the opportunity to deliberate before he shot Officer Cram the first time and again before he fired the other seven shots. The appeals court said a reasonable jury could conclude Ricke planned the shooting by asking the policeman if he could put his skid loader away, since evidence suggests Ricke wasn’t armed when the officer arrived, but got the gun after he parked the skid loader.

The ruling includes graphic descriptions of the shooting, including Ricke’s comments as he stood over Officer Cram’s body.