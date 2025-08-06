Iowa City fire using new system to warn motorists about emergency vehicles

The Iowa City Fire Department is using a new system that will let drivers know when they are approaching a truck that is on a call.

Battalion Chief Zach Hickman says it will be particularly important when crews are responding to calls on Interstate 80. “It puts out a signal and alerts drivers of an emergency vehicle ahead. So when we turn on our lights and sirens, it activates the system and sends out an automated message,” Hickman says He says the automatic nature of the system is important. “That’s one of the best things about this, we don’t have to do anything on our end, and then the civilian in their vehicle, they don’t have to do anything on their end,” he says.

Hickman says the volume of traffic on I-80 makes it important for drivers to know what is happening. “The interstate is one of the most dangerous places that anybody can be from a civilian to a first responder, so the more notice we can give, the better,” Hickman says. He is not aware of any other departments using this system in Iowa.

The automated warning doesn’t go out to every car and truck on the road, but he says they have continued to expand the number of those that will get the signal. “If they’re using either Waze maps or Apple maps it automatically pops up, but otherwise if they’re driving a RAM, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, or Volkswagen, it’s going to just pop up on the dash that there’s an emergency vehicle ahead,” Hickman says. And hopefully that will be enough warning for them and they’ll take notice of that to slow down and move over or at least be prepared for it.”

Hickman says they currently have the device on the battalion command vehicle and get reports on its use. “Just last month, just the emergency calls of the battalion chief truck went on, it says over 150 drivers were notified, received notification of alerts,” he says. Hickman says they hope to add the system to more vehicles in the next six months.