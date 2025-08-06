McCarl family legacy continues at Knoxville Nationals

When brothers Austin and Carson McCarl make qualifying runs Wednesday night at the Knoxville Nationals it will mark the 57th straight year a member of the McCarl family has taken part in sprint car racing’s biggest event. Their grandfather, Lenard, first entered the nationals in 1968 and their father, Terry, is a seven time track champion at Knoxville. Austin is leading in a bid for a fourth track championship and says he frequently envisions himself with the lead late in the championship A-feature.

“I think about that all of time”, said Austin. “It would be an amazing moment and I would have to be pretty mentally tough to lock in and not get overwhelmed.”|

Carson is currently fourth in points this season at Knoxville and says winning the nationals would be career changing.

“That race means the absolute world to me”, said Carson. “No Iowan has ever won it. My dad has been close a few times over his career so if I could be the first one to do it that would be pretty special.”

Terry McCarl will attempt to qualify Thursday night as will defending champion and NASCAR star Kyle Larson.