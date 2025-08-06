NBA coach Nick Nurse hosts festival in his Iowa hometown

A Carroll native who’s currently coaching the Philadelphia 76ers is hosting events in his hometown this week. It’s called the Nick Nurse Foundation’s Golf and Music Festival and the golf tournament starts tomorrow.

A popular indie rock band called Mt. Joy will headline Thursday evening’s entertainment. Nurse connected with the band in Philadelphia. “They had a big concert, probably about 17,000 (in the audience). It was kind of the last show of their big tour last year, in Philly, and he dragged me up there and we played a ‘Fleetwood Mac’ song ‘Dreams’ and I played the piano, which was an unbelievable experience,” Nurse said, “so I kind of just was thinking about it: ‘How can I get some of the people we get involved in the foundation involved in the show?'”

The band will recreate Fleetwood Mac’s 1979 “Tusk” music video with help from the Carroll and Carroll Kuemper marching bands. “Another great Fleetwood Mac song and video…with the USC marching band and, you know how it is, you’ve just got to ask all the participants if they’re in,” Nurse said. “…They’ve been practicing all summer.”

Friday’s headliners are two of the most iconic bands of the 20th century: The Jacksons and Jefferson Starship. Nurse recently saw both bands perform.

“The Jacksons have got most of their family — kids, grandkids, nephews and they’re going to play all the hits,” Nurse said. “And Jefferson Starship was in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, about a month ago and they were awesome and still so many songs that you don’t realize you know so many of them and it was a great time.”

Tickets can be purchased online at the Carroll National Golf Club website.

Nurse started this week’s activities on Tuesday with a shooting camp for basketball players. Today, though, the focus shifts to music with a private event. “It’s a members only event. It’s just called ‘Nick and Friends.’ I’ve got a bunch of my friends coming in to hang out,” he said, “and we’ll have some live music.”

A Philadelphia based band called “Purple Wonder” is performing for the group. “The purple’s for Prince and the wonder’s for Stevie Wonder. They do all Prince and Stevie Wonder covers and the lead singer’s actually in Stevie Wonder’s band as well,” Nurse said, describing the evening as a sort of dress rehearsal, mic check for the performances later this week.

Nurse, who is 58, played college basketball for the Northern Iowa Panthers. His first head coaching job was with Grand View University in Des Moines and he led the D-League “Iowa Energy” for five seasons. In 2019, Nurse was coach of the Toronto Raptors when the team won the NBA championship.

(Reporting by Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)