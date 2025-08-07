Fire levels Dunlap service station, DNR fears impact on Boyer River

There’s concern about environmental damage from Wednesday’s fire that destroyed a western Iowa service station.

The fire gutted Rockin K Solutions in the Crawford County town of Dunlap. No one was hurt and the fire’s cause is under investigation.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the blaze resulted in the release of up to 1,200 gallons of fuels, oils, aerosols and other products.

While most of it was consumed in the fire, the DNR says an unknown amount of chemicals flowed into a storm drain and eventually reached the Boyer River.

As yet, there’s no report of a fish kill.