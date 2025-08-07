Iowa State Fair opens in a downpour

The gates opened to the 2025 Iowa State Fair as thunderstorms moved over the fairgrounds dropping on and off waves of rain.

State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons spoke at the opening ceremonies. “We’re fortunate here at the Iowa State Fair to be supported by all of you. I’ll be honest. Not many fairs have people at their opening ceremonies on a beautiful day, let alone a day like today. So this speaks to your dedication,” he says.

Parson said the rain will be moving out. “We just needed to kind of settle the dust and get the get the concession stands all cleaned off,” he says.

Governor Kim Reynolds spoke about the importance of the State Fair. “Every August, Iowans from all corners of the state and visitors from around the country gather right here to celebrate everything that makes our state truly amazing,” She said. “From the roar of the tractor pull, to the smell of the fresh funnel cakes, from 4-H show rings, to the butter cow, there is nothing, absolutely nothing like the Iowa State Fair.”

Reynolds, Parsons and the State Fair Board then cut the ribbon to open the event. “Three-two-one, I do declare the 2025 Iowa State Fair officially open,” Reynolds said to cheers. The Iowa State Fair runs through August 17th.