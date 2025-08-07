Victims identified in fatal Glenwood shootings

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is releasing more information on a shooting and fire in Glenwood.

The shooting victims have been identified as 38-year-old Brandon Oman, who died at the scene, and his wife, 35-year-old Stevie Oman, who died at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The DCI says 71-year-old Dennis Burnell killed the couple.

Glenwood Police Chief Eric Johansen says there was an explosion and Burnel’s home caught fire. He was arrested after leaving the home. Burnell was injured and taken to the hospital where remains in critical condition.

The DCI says the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting stemmed from dispute between the Omans and Burnell.