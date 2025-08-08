Cedar Rapids marks progress 5 years after derecho

Cedar Rapids marked the five-year anniversary today of the derecho that did tremendous damage — including ripping away some two-thirds of its tree canopy.

City officials planted a Bur Oak tree in Jones Park as part of the ceremony, which City ReLeaf coordinator Carole Teator says is a sign. “It represents progress, patience, and shared belief that Cedar Rapids is worth investing in, leaf by leaf, block by block, season after season. It is fitting that we should end today’s formal remarks with a tree planting symbolizing our recovery, resiliency, our progress, and our vibrant future.’,” she says.

City Manager Jeff Pomeranz says they will continue the recovery effort. “The city may know the hardship, but our community, our leaders, our citizens, are determined to make this community better than before, and we’ve done that time and time again based on the challenges that we have faced.”

More than 16,000 trees have been planted on public land since the storm with the help of schools, businesses and countless volunteers. Teater says they’re ahead of schedule for their goal to plant 42,500 trees in total over 10 years. The city has committed more than one million dollars to that goal.

(By James Kelley, Iowa Public Radio)