Texas man sentenced to prison after threats against Iowans

A San Antonio, Texas man will spend two years in prison for threats made against Iowans.

Court documents presented at the sentencing of 30-year-old Stephen Crain show he sent threats for approximately eight months to two Iowa victims and their family members. One victim sent Crain more than $4,000. Crain also made false abuse reports to the Iowa DHS and sent pizza to the victim’s home.

Crain was previously convicted of stalking in Texas District Court where he did the same thing to his victims as he did to the Iowans. He started sending the Iowa threats just two months after being paroled in Texas.