Ryan Timms wins Knoxville Nationals

Ryan Timms cemented himself in racing history on Saturday night. The 18-year-old delivered one of the most dominant drives in the history of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. The Oklahoma City, OK native was simply perfect. Fifty laps of mistake-free driving around Knoxville Raceway. He started on the pole of the 64th Knoxville Nationals and led every single circuit aboard the Liebig Motorsports No. 10.

Timms immortalized his name. A Knoxville Nationals champion in his first ever Championship Feature. A moment that’ll never be forgotten. He did donuts on the front straightaway. The crowd went wild. In Victory Lane, he rose all the way atop the wing and didn’t want to come down. When he finally did descend, emotion continued to erupt.

“Just so much excitement, so much disbelief,” Timms said. “This is awesome. I never thought I’d be standing here for the Knoxville Nationals. This is so awesome. I don’t even know what to say. It’s so awesome. I want to thank all the fans. I’ve never been able to win in front of a crowd like this. To be given this opportunity is amazing. There’re so many great people that got me here. I wouldn’t be standing here without Shane Liebig. He’s my crew chief and car owner. He’s coached me through this whole thing. My dad, my mom, the whole family. There’s a whole list. I know I’m forgetting some people, but we won the Knoxville Nationals!

Timms became the 28th different winner through 64 editions of “The Granddaddy of ‘Em All.” He’s the second youngest winner in the history of the event behind only Kenny Weld.