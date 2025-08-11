Iowa A.G. Bird critical of group’s ‘net zero’ goal for businesses

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is questioning whether a suggested “net zero” goal for carbon emissions for U.S. businesses is illegal.

Bird is the lead author of a letter sent to the CEO of a global initiative that’s suggesting climate action targets for businesses. Bird says the group is “trying to redo President Biden’s radical green scheme” that she and others successfully fought against.

“We did the lawsuits on electrical vehicle mandates, the trucker ban where they wanted to have all electric semi trucks,” Bird said recently at a campaign fundraiser. “…Absolutely nuts.”

In a written statement, Bird said “net zero” goals are unrealistic and would hurt farmers, energy producers and Iowans. The letter from Bird and other Republicans who are attorneys general in 21 other states has been sent to the Science Based Targets initiative, a corporation based in Great Britain that’s partly funded by the United Nations. The group sets goals and offers tools for businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Bird said companies that adopt the group’s goals could be violating federal and state laws that forbid businesses from adopting investment standards based on environmental or social goals.