Man killed in Shenandoah storm was a biker from Kansas City

Shenandoah Police have identified the man killed in the storm that blew in around 3:30 Sunday morning.

Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray says the man was a rider in the annual Rooster Tail Ride along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail and was camping at Sportsman’s Park. “Around 4 a.m. one of the riders found a scoreboard with a shed that had topped over, and landed on the 42-year-old’s tent that he was sleeping in,” he says. The man was identified as 42-year-old Brian Seago of Kansas City, Missouri. Seago was found dead in the tent.

Chief Gray says about 50 people were camping in the park at the time storm hit Shenandoah and they were offered shelter at the former National Guard Armory, now owned by the city. “We opened up the armory, so they, were able to go inside the armory. But of course, not every single one of them wanted to go inside the indoors,” Gray says.

Riders had ridden the Wabash Trace from Mineola Saturday morning. Officials with the Wabash Trace Nature Trail expressed remorse over the rider’s death, saying some sort of memorial is pending in the future.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)