Eight-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Atlantic

The child who was hit by an SUV last night in southwest Iowa has died.

The Iowa State Patrol says the unidentified eight-year old was struck by a Chevy Suburban at around 7:50 p.m. Monday, when the child darted out into the street.

The collision happened near 6th and Birch Streets in Atlantic.

The child was flown by LifeNet helicopter to Methodist Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, and later died.

No charges have been filed. The collision remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)