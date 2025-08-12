Iowa’s success story with wind energy may be in its final chapter

Renewable energy programs in Iowa face critical challenges as the Trump administration has significantly shortened the timeline for wind and solar energy tax credits.

Also, the U.S. Treasury may soon issue a new rule that could make it harder to qualify for the tax credits, even before they expire.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican, is vowing to delay three presidential nominees to the Treasury unless the agency follows what he says is the intent of Congress.

Grassley says, “We made very clear in the legislation that the practice of the last 10 years, both from the standpoint of the regulation, as well as the guidelines, was what should be followed as a result of the compromise that we made in the United States Senate.”

Around 60% of Iowa’s net generation of electricity comes from wind energy — the highest share of any state.

Jason Grumet, CEO for the American Clean Power Association, says Iowa is a success story for renewable energy, especially wind.

“We have been on just a strong path for the last 20 years,” Grumet says, “but unfortunately, there’s so much uncertainty in politics in Washington right now, it’s not clear whether the Iowa success story is going to be allowed to continue.”

The U.S. Departments of the Interior and Transportation have also released new policies for wind and solar projects and have indicated more are coming.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)