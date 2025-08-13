Iowa Board of Regents approves teaching policy for controversial subjects

The Iowa Board of Regents approved a revised policy Tuesday that says faculty at the three state universities may teach controversial subjects as long as they don’t include indoctrination of one perspective.

Regent David Barker says this is important in light of recent videos that purport to show faculty at some schools trying to undermine the law against DEI initiatives. “I think we improved it by taking out references to anything specific, and there isn’t anything that shouldn’t be taught,” Barker says. Barker says any subject can be discussed as long as there is no censoring of viewpoints. “If some controversial policy is taught, students should be informed that this is controversial and they should have an understanding of both sides of it,” he says.

He says critical race theory, for example, could be a taught in this way. “Not trying to convert students to one point of view, but giving them the tools to think through these issues by understanding all sides of the issue,” Barker says.

Regent Nancy Dunkel disagreed, saying its important to maintain academic freedom. “Academic freedom is a principle that scholars, teachers, and students in educational institutions have the freedom to teach, to learn, to conduct research, and publish or express ideas without fear of censorship, retaliation, or institutional interference, as long as those thoughts align with standards of scholarly integrity and professional ethics,” Dunkel says.

Dunkel says they should change the title of the provisions to “restrictions of academic freedom.” “These revisions that we’re going to vote on here soon are not clarification, they are restrictions to academic freedom,” she says. Dunkel says calling something controversial is ambiguous, because it depends on who is deciding what is controversial. “Such as, if a professor has to present both sides to an issue, does that mean a marketing professor must also include anti-capitalist arguments to students? Do anti-evolution arguments have to be presented in biology classes?,” Dunkel asked.

The revision passed on a 7-1 vote with Dunkel the only Regent to vote against the policy. Student Regent Lucy Gipple was not at the meeting.

The policy change takes place immediately.