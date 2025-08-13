Iowa traffic deaths are below average through early August

DOT spokesman Stuart Anderson says through August 4th the number of traffic deaths are down.

“The average over the last five years is about 193. And this year we’re at 150. So about 43 below the five year average, about 22 percent below,” Anderson says. Anderson says the numbers for major injuries in accidents through August 4th was 744, or about 6% below the five-year average.

During his report to the Transportation Commission Anderson says the June rail numbers showed a drop in the number of the intermodal containers that carry consumer goods across the state, which can signal economic issues. “And that was kind of an open question. Is that a sign of an inflection point in the longer term trend, or is that just a blip? At least based on the July data, that appears to be a blip,” he says.

Anderson says intermodal numbers recovered in July. “They went back up a couple percent in July compared to July of last year. And overall car loads are positive this month in July compared to July of last year,”Anderson says. “And that’s despite the fact that manufacturing sector is still pretty soft and flat.”

Anderson says they will have to see what those numbers show for August to see if there is a trend up or down.