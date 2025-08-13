Light beer festival to host more than two dozen Iowa breweries

The northwest Iowa community of Le Mars is hosting its first-ever beer festival later this month.

Event organizer Ben Sitzmann, of the Le Mars-based Wise I Brewing, says the gathering is being called, “Let There Be Light.”

Sitzmann says, “It’s a themed beer festival and it’s all light beers, and light meaning lower ABV (alcohol by volume) so 6% and under beers.”

In all, 26 breweries from all over Iowa will be taking part in the festival, where Sitzmann says there will be unlimited beer samples and a line-up of food trucks.

“It’s going to be all styles of beer,” Sitzmann says. “You’re going to have lagers and pilsners but then even stouts and IPAs and sours and we’ll have ciders as well, and all of those beers can be brewed in that lower ABV style.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Le Mars Rotary Club and the Iowa Brewers Guild.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 23rd at the Olson Cultural Event Center in Le Mars.

(By Dave Grosenheider, KLEM, Le Mars)