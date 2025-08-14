First case of West Nile Virus confirmed in northern Iowa

The State Health Department has confirmed the first case of West Nile virus.

The Department says the adult between 41 and 60 years old is from northern Iowa. The virus is transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes, and the Health Department says mosquitoes across Iowa are testing positive for West Nile.

The best protection against the virus is insect repellent and keeping your arms and legs covered when outdoors. Minor symptoms include fever and mild headache, while serious cases also include disorientation and muscle weakness.

There were 21 cases of West Nile Virus confirmed in 2024, with one death.