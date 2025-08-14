Iowa Attorney General joins call for changes in Instagram mapping

Iowa’s attorney general has joined three dozen other attorneys general in calling for Instagram to make changes in a new feature that shows where people are when they’re using the app.

Instagram’s new location-sharing service shows a user’s precise location on a map.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said that “poses unacceptable and serious risks” for children and the victims of stalking and domestic violence “who should be able to use Instagram without putting their lives in jeopardy.” Bird and the other attorneys general are asking Meta, the parent company of Instagram, to create an easy way to disable the feature and to ensure it not used on the Instagram accounts of minors. The group says Meta should disclose how it intends to use the data is collects from seeing where people are when they use Instagram.

A spokesperson for Meta says the Instagram Map’s design already addresses the issues the attorneys general raise and everyone receives a notification explaining what the feature entails and can turn it off whenever they want. Meta’s spokesperson says parents can get a notification if their teen starts using it and can block their access to it at any time.