Encampment this weekend turns back time to Lewis and Clark visit to Sioux City

There’s a living history encampment this weekend to mark the 1804 Lewis and Clark Expedition’s stay along the Missouri River in the area that is now Sioux City.

Theresa Weaver is the education coordinator at the Sergeant Floyd Riverboat Welcome Center Museum. “It is a great opportunity to see really what a military encampment was like 220 years ago,” she says.

Weaver says it is a chance to learn through a variety of activities and demonstrations. “Meet members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, they’ll be in character. Soldiers and people that were also along the expedition, like interpreters and things like that,” Weaver says. “Wander through the encampment, see the tents, see the equipment, and talk to the re-enactors.”

Sergeant Charles Floyd was the only member of the expedition who died during the trek to explore the Louisiana Purchase. Weaver says one of the key events is the re-enactment of the Sergeant Floyd burial ceremony Saturday at 6 p-m near the Floyd Monument. “It’s a local story because it’s the Sergeant Floyd, his passing and then his burial, but really looking at what did a military burial look like 200 years ago. It’s well researched and well put together and yet very poignant as well,” Weaver says.

The encampment runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday. All of the events are free.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)