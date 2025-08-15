How to stay safe during the sweltering state fair

At least 300,000 people are expected at the Iowa State Fair over its final three days, as the forecast for Des Moines calls for mostly sunny skies and steamy high temperatures back in the 90s today through Sunday.

Fairgoers are being warned to take precautions to stay safe in the extreme heat. Lieutenant Mike Miller, of the Des Moines Fire Department, is stationed at the fair and says it’s important to act quickly if you see someone collapse from the heat.

“The first step would be to call 911 and get us coming,” Miller says. “If you’re able to, get them out of the direct sunlight, under a shade tree or whatever else. You got a bunch of clothes on, you’re going to remove what you can to keep them decent but also try to cool them that way. Obviously, make sure they’re breathing and it’s not a cardiac arrest or anything like that.”

There are usually three or four ambulances stationed at the fair, in addition to “med carts” that can slice through the heavy crowds more quickly. Miller says to pay attention to your body and watch for warning signs that you may be nearing heat exhaustion, like if your vision starts to dim or blur.

“If you notice that you’ve been sweating all day and then all of the sudden you quit sweating, that’s not a good sign. That means you’re dehydrated to the point where you don’t have anything else to give,” Miller says. “If you can feel your heart thumping through your chest and it’s beating at a fast rate, it’s trying to circulate that blood to cool things down. That’s another good indicator.”

One of the biggest keys to staying safe in the heat is to drink plenty of non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages, and keep a close eye on your own health and the people with you.

“Know your limitations, right? Some guys work construction, they can be out in the sun all day. Some people are cave dwellers and don’t come out in it very much. They don’t have a lot of sun exposure and endurance to the heat. Definitely stay hydrated. Stay shaded. Wear a hat.”

A CDC report says more than 1,200 people die nationwide every year as a direct result of extreme heat. The study from the American Heart Association predicts cardiovascular disease deaths related to extreme heat may more than double in the next two decades.