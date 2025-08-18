Preschool program may shrink in Iowa under new citizenship requirement

Directors of the Head Start preschool program for low-income families in Iowa are waiting for more guidance before moving forward, as new federal policies will require proof of legal status for kids to enroll.

Lisa Proctor, the Head Start director at Drake University in Des Moines, says she’s not sure how verification will affect the community, as the program never demanded proof of citizenship before.

Proctor says, “Thinking through what it might mean and additional information they may have to produce to even be able to access our services could impact beyond just those that they think this new policy might target.”

Drake’s Head Start program serves around one-thousand children in six central Iowa counties.

Proctor says asking families to verify citizenship might push them away from registering for the program, and Head Start programs are funded by the number of kids expected to enroll. If families stop enrolling their kids, Proctor says the program might shrink.

“If we aren’t serving our funded enrollment for a period of time, then yes, they could reduce our enrollment, reduce our funding levels, or both,” she says.

The program is focused on lowering barriers for high-need families caring for their kids.

Proctor says adding citizenship requirements goes against what Head Start has been for 60 years.

(By Lucia Cheng, Iowa Public Radio)