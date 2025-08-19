DNR confirms mountain lion in northwest Iowa is from Nebraska

Images of a mountain lion with a neck collar have been circulating on social media in northwest Iowa the past few days.

Iowa DNR furbearer biologist Vince Evelsizer says the mountain lion came from a neighboring state. “This particular cat was caught in collared about a year ago in north-central Nebraska, and it dispersed or traveled a long distance eastward into Iowa, and at this time it’s in northwest Iowa,” Evelsizer says.

The male lion is estimated to be less than two years old and was collared as part of an ongoing research project by Nebraska Game Fish & Parks to try and better understand its movements and behavior. Evelsizer says he was contacted about the cat a few weeks ago when it entered the state.

He says the animal hasn’t caused any problems. “So far, you know, as far as this cats traveled, which has been roughly three or 400 miles, it hasn’t been bothering humans or cattle along the way,” Evelsizer says. It looks to be healthy and as their primary prey is deer, probably in Iowa, some raccoons and things like that from time to time. So basically sticking with natural prey. Is what this cat is doing so far.”

Evelsizer says mountain lions are not protected in Iowa, but he is encouraging people to not to shoot the animal unless there is a direct safety threat. He says the animal wants to avoid human contact, and trail cameras are likely the only way you might see it. “Mountain lions are extremely secretive and do all they can to avoid being close to humans. Typically when they move and travel, they’re most active at dawn and dusk and at night, especially this time of the year when it’s hot during the day,” Evelsizer explains.. Most likely that if you did see this this Mountain Lion, it would probably be a glimpse or just see it run across the road kind of thing.”

Evelsizer says the DNR is not giving out any precise information on the mountain lion’s location. “I’m not going to share exact details on where it’s located, just out of interest in protecting that cat since it’s a research animal for Nebraska. So it’s east of Sioux City a ways and probably just leave it at that,” he says.

Everlsizer says anyone who might see the mountain lion should use common sense and leave it alone. You can report any sightings to local DNR officers to help track its movement.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)