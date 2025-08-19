ISU study finds education impact on marriage varies with age

A study by Iowa State University shows education can have varying impacts on when people get married.

ISU economics professor John Winters co-wrote the study on the impact of education on marriage. “Ultimately, it kind of delays when people get married, so it really reduces the likelihood that they’re married, say, ages 25 to 34, but when we look at older ages. there’s really not much of a difference,” Winters says. The study found that an additional year of schooling from first grade to the end of any postgraduate degrees reduces the likelihood that someone age 25 to 34 is married by roughly four percentage points.

Winters says some of it could be the focus on what the education brings. “Obviously part of it is that, you know, education, a lot of people get schooling, you know, really want to invest a lot in their career,” he says. “So when they first finish school, you know, there may be for a lot of them. The first thing is not thinking necessarily when they’re going get married. A lot of them thinking, well, what job am I going to get or how am I going to move up in my career?”

He says expanding career opportunities can reshape what we look for in a partner, as well as when we’re ready to commit and whether we want to marry at all. “For some people, it’s a great time to be young and sort of untethered, you know what I mean? Obviously a lot of people do aspire to get married, start a family one day, but they might think, well, there’s so many opportunities to just see the world to experience new things,” Winters says.

The study finds on average, an individual’s level of education has almost zero impact on the probability that someone age 45 to 54 is currently married, Winters says. However, more education does make people slightly more likely to never have been married prior to reaching that age. Winters says there are a lot of other factors outside of education than can impact marriage.

“Some people have very strong priorities that they really want to at least during some page of their life, they want to make their career, their number one thing. Other people you know, want to make their family their number one thing.” Winters says. “And it’s hard for both of them to be number one. We can try to have 1-A and 1-B. And of course, some people are able to navigate that brilliantly, but it’s very hard.”

Winters says the study found that more education does reduce the likelihood of divorce or separation for individuals age 45 to 54 who are married. So, while education does appear to reduce the probability that some people will ever marry, it also appears to increase marital stability for those who do.