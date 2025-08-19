Workers at Le Mars milk plant authorize strike if contract talks stall

A majority union workers at the Kemps dairy plant in Le Mars have voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations falter.

Adrian Macias, secretary for Teamsters Local 554, says union representatives have been negotiating with the company since March. “We want to make sure these workers at Kemps get a very good deal,” Macias says. “They’re really behind on wages, on certain safety issues (and) health benefits.”

Employees at the Kemps plant in Le Mars voted to join the Teamsters in December. Macias says the company’s most recent contract offer for its 200 employees in Le Mars is “disrespectful” and the union has given Kemps an ultimatum. “On Wednesday, the 20th, we’re expecting a proposal back from the company where at least it gets us close to negotiate in good faith on Friday, the 22nd, over Zoom,” Macias says.

Kemps took over the milk plant in Le Mars nearly five years ago after Dean Foods declared bankruptcy. Kemps is a subsidiary of the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative. Teamsters president Sean O’Brien, who met with union stewards in Omaha earlier this month, called Dairy Farmers of America a “conglomerate” that controls nearly one third of milk production in the U.S.

The Kemps dairy plant in Le Mars produces milk, cottage cheese, cream and sour cream as well as dips and ice cream mix. The two other dairy plants in Le Mars that make ice cream were sold to Italy-based Ferrero in 2022.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City/O. Kay Henderson , Radio Iowa also contributed to this story.)