Senator Grassley calls on Russia to release thousands of Ukrainian children

While President Trump met in recent days with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine seeking a ceasefire, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says one key element in the long-running war demands more discussion.

Grassley says Russian President Vladimir Putin has been ordering Ukrainian children captured and transported to holding facilities in Russia — for years.

“It’s now estimated that over 35,000 kids are being held by Russia,” Grassley says. “Their safe return must be prioritized before any final peace agreement is reached.”

Grassley is appealing for international attention to what he calls “Putin’s outrageous abduction of Ukrainian children.”

Reports say only about 1,500 children who were either deported or forcibly displaced by Russian forces have been returned to Ukraine since the war started in 2022.

Grassley says, “The few who have been rescued are telling very horrific stories about Russian indoctrination, illegal militarization, and brutal punishment, even if they just refuse to give up their Ukrainian identity.”

During their Oval Office meeting on Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky gave President Trump a letter of gratitude from Ukraine’s First Lady that was addressed to the United States’ First Lady, who wrote her own letter.

“I want Melania Trump to know that I appreciate her heartfelt letter to Putin, urging him to release these kids,” Grassley says. “Children should not become bargaining chips in geopolitical negotiations.”

Grassley says the war has lasted three-and-a-half years and is now the largest war in Europe since World War Two, causing the deaths of thousands of civilians and hundreds of thousands of soldiers.