NASCAR Cup Series to return to Iowa Speedway in 2026

NASCAR announced that the NASCAR Cup Series will return to Iowa Speedway in 2026.

The Iowa Corn 350 powered by Ethanol will return to the Iowa Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. It will cap another busy weekend of NASCAR racing that includes the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Hy-Vee PERKS 250 on Saturday, Aug. 8.

“There is no destination on the Cup Series schedule quite like Iowa Speedway, and we are proud that it has become a can’t-miss destination for NASCAR fans,” said Iowa Speedway President Eric Peterson. “Thanks to their incredible support of NASCAR and our partners at Iowa Corn and Hy-Vee, Iowa Speedway has showcased the Hawkeye state and its love for racing to the world.”

The 2026 Iowa Corn 350 powered by Ethanol will mark the third consecutive year that Iowa Speedway has hosted the Cup Series. The race has sold out each year and anticipation is high that tickets will go fast for next year’s event. The deadline for fans to renew their tickets for next season is Nov. 12, with 2026 tickets scheduled to go on sale Dec. 2.