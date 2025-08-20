Protest planned over closing of Iowa City historical research center

Concerned Iowans plan to protest Saturday the state’s expected closure of the Iowa City Centennial Building historical research center.

The State Historical Society says it is shutting it down because of budget cuts and collection materials will move to the Des Moines facility and be split among different partners. Retired special collections coordinator Mary Bennett says losing the Iowa City location would disrupt the partnership with University of Iowa students. “They all come to this facility for research projects. So if you take it to Des Moines, you’ve removed the primary audience that would use that,” Bennett says.

State Archivist Anthony Jahn says moving collections to Des Moines and other museums will help staff members digitize the catalogue. “Let’s provide as much public access as we can to the materials, but then also preserve those materials in a single location, so the public can come in and they can have a one stop shop where they can find everything that they need,” Jahn says.

The Des Moines facility ’can only absorb 40 percent of Iowa City’s collection Administrators say closing the Centennial Building would save them around $500,000 per year. Bennett and Jahn made their comments on Iowa Public Radio’s “Talk of Iowa” program.

(By Lucia Cheng Iowa Public Radio)