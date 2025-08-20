Two Iowa counties seek U.S. Supreme Court review of pipeline lawsuit

County supervisors in Shelby and Story Counties have voted to seek U-S Supreme Court review of their ordinances for hazardous liquid pipelines, like the one Summit Carbon Solutions plans to build. Summit has argued both state and federal laws preempt local regulations and, in June, a federal appeals court ruled in Summit’s favor.

“Our constituents are concerned about…the technology, the utilization of eminent domain, local control,” Story County Board of Supervisors chair Lisa Heddens told Radio Iowa.

Heddens and other officials in the two counties say their ordinances address safety issues by establishing no-go areas around homes, hospitals and other structures. Former Shelby County Supervisor Steve Kenkel, who’s now the county’s liaison on pipeline issues, said economic development areas on the outskirts of Iowa towns for new homes and businesses need to be protected. “If you don’t have safety, do you think it has economic value?” Kenkel asks.

The ordinances set emergency response requirements if there’s a pipeline rupture. “I really feel for the landowners,” Kenkel told Radio Iowa. “If we’re not allowed to use set-back to help protect whether it’s their acreage, their farming operation, their animal confinements — that affects their operation and their economic value, so this is far reaching beyond safety.”

And Kenkel said since the federal appeals court ruled a federal agency, not local governments, have jurisdiction over pipeline safety, the case could nullify state law. “If ordinances didn’t mean anything, we wouldn’t have them in Iowa Code,” Kenkel says. “We don’t want to give up that authority that the counties have.”

The counties have hired a D.C. law firm and Shelby County has capped its expenses at $60,000. Shelby County’s insurance company is covering part of the costs and the rest is coming from what’s left in pandemic relief funds officials set aside three years ago to fight’s Summit’s legal challenge of Shelby County’s pipeline ordinance.

Summit argues any county ordinance that attempts to control pipeline routes and regulate the construction or operation of the pipeline is preempted by state law.