Wisconsin congressman, ex-Navy Seal, helps rescue child from wreck near Osceola

A retired Navy Seal who’s a congressman is credited with helping rescue an 11-year-old boy who was severely injured in a wreck on Interstate-35, near Osceola last weekend.

Wisconsin Congressman Derrick Van Orden saw a minivan crash into a semi on the side of the interstate. He’s been interviewed by national and Wisconsin media about the scene, which he has described as horrific and gruesome. Van Orden, who was a combat medic in the Navy, pulled socks from his luggage and ran to the wreck. With help from others at the scene, the socks became tourniquets. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel windshield wipers and car jacks were used as splits for the boy’s shattered leg.

The 11 year old, who’s from Leon, and his mother were airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Van Orden visited the boy in the hospital on Monday.