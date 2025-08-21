CareGivers group celebrates the stories of Iowa’s ‘invisible’ workforce

An Iowa nonprofit that advocates for the state’s hundreds of thousands of care providers is launching a new feature on its website to honor those vital helpers by letting them tell their own stories.

Di Findley, executive director of Iowa CareGivers, says the photos and first-person testimonials put a face on the compassion of these important people.

“They’re typically kind of an invisible segment of our workforce,” Findley says. “We’re talking about nurse aides and home care aides there on the frontline. We just thought it was important to try to get the message out, increase awareness about who these individuals are, and the importance of the work that they do.”

An AARP Iowa study finds the state has some 65,000 direct care workers, in addition to a staggering 330,000 unpaid family caregivers. Findley says they provide the majority of care to Iowans’ loved ones, friends, and neighbors.

“A lot of people don’t identify as being a family caregiver, the tasks that they do, but they are,” Findley says. “If they’re taking mom or dad or a grandparent to a doctor appointment or getting their groceries, mowing the lawn, whatever, those are important supports that help that loved one remain in their home.”

Being a caregiver can be very demanding physically and mentally, and often comes with little thanks, yet it’s work to which many people dedicate their lives.

“We often hear that it’s a calling, and I think it is for many people,” Findley says. “The rewards are mutual. They’re compassionate people and what they give to the people that they serve, they just find so much meaning in that work.”

Iowa has one of the nation’s oldest populations and Findley says the demand in the state for caregivers will only continue to rise.

“It really becomes kind of a dire, not ‘kind of,’ it is a dire situation right now,” Findley says. “I think we’ve passed the tipping point as far as being able to meet the needs of Iowans because of the lack of a workforce.”

She says the work caregivers do helps older Iowans and people with disabilities to live independently, while reducing the likelihood for institutional care.