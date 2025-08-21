FBI wants potential Iowa victims of gymnastics coach to contact them

The FBI is seeking information from potential victims of former gymnastics coach who spent time in West Des Moines.

The FBI says if you or your minor child was victimized by Sean Michael Gardner you can contact them on their website. A criminal complaint in the U.S. Southern District Court of Mississippi, says the 38-year-old Gardner put hidden camera in a bathroom at a gymnastics studio where he worked as a coach.

Gardner moved to Iowa in 2018 to coach at a Chow’s gym in West Des Moines. West Des Moines Police searched Gardner’s apartment in late May 2025 and seized hidden camera recordings of nude victims taken in the Mississippi gym bathroom. Gardner is being held in Mississippi. No Iowa charges have been filed at this time.