First in Iowa mountain bike park opens in Mason City

A ribbon cutting was held this morning for major components of the Prairie Rock Trails Bike Park in Mason City.

The first-of-its-kind in Iowa mountain bike park connects riders to more than 20 miles of trails and 600 acres of scenic parkland.

Mayor Bill Schickel says the project was made possible through a $4.5-million Destination Iowa Grant, transforming the former Decker packing plant site that closed in 1975 and remained undeveloped for decades.

“We’re in this beautiful shelter house and picnic area now, and by the way it is handicapped accessible, and as you look around, you can see the jump tracks and the other tracks, and the less challenging tracks,” Schickel says, “but this is just a great place to have a picnic or view what’s going on, or just enjoy the scenery and a chance to bring our community together.”

Schickel says the nearest comparable mountain bike facility is located near Bentonville, Arkansas and it attracts more than one-thousand riders each week from across the nation.

The Mason City park covers ten acres.

“It’s incredible though. It’s the first world-class mountain bike park in Iowa, a rapidly growing sport, and we’re just excited to host everybody.”

Today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was for the shelter house and jump track. Another ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place for the entire project at a later date.

(By Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)