Iowa fisheries biologist sees success in West Okoboji paddlefish stocking

The Iowa DNR stocked 2,000 paddlefish in West Lake Okoboji one year ago in an effort to bring them back to what had been a native habitat.

Fisheries biologist Andrew Carlson says they’ve had some reports from boaters that the fish apparently like being back in the resort area. “Some of the fish are hanging out near pontoon boats and actually moving around in the in on the side of those boats, almost in a playful fashion, it’s really interesting,” he says. “We had a citizen submit a video of a paddle fish that was swimming alongside their pontoon.” He says there was one report of a paddlefish breaking the water surface and leaping onto a barge.

Carlson says they tagged 25 of the fish and all have survived and are providing data on where they are going in the lake. “We’ve seen them kind of stay in the lower half of the lake in the most times of year. But there’s been a move to the northern part of West Okoboji Lake sometime in the winter and the late winter in February and March. And then the fish have returned south after that,” Carlson says. “One fish exhibited unique movement patterns in moving from West Okoboji through the Trellis Bridge, evidently to the East, Okoboji on the other side.” The Trellis Bridge goes over the waterway that connects the two lakes. He says the movement could be related to looking for food, or could be linked to water temperatures, but they don’t know at this point.

Carlson says they have some pictures of paddlefish caught in the West Okoboji system years ago that were 200 pounds or more. He says that’s why they have reintroduced them into the area. “Really just an existence value to the natural environment that they used to be a part of. So we hope. That their population will remain stable and we’ll continue to evaluate it as time moves on,” he says. The paddlefish have to be stocked in the lake because they need flowing waters from a river to reproduce on their own. They are blocked from going back into the rivers by gates put up to keep out invasive species.

Carlson says it really is rewarding to be able to reintroduce a species to its native ecosystem decades after they disappeared. “The fact that they haven’t been there for many years is problematic,” he says. “It means that we haven’t represented an important species in this system in quite some time. So by adding it back in, we can increase the biodiversity of their, you know, their population in West Okoboji Lake.”

Carlson says large muskies or pike could feed on the paddlefish if they were smaller, but he says they stock them at ten to 12 inches long. “For the most part they’re they’re pretty safe from predation once they reach, you know the size that we’re stacking them at. So they’re likely to be to be okay and not be severely affected by predation,” Carlson says. Paddlefish feed on plankton and are usually caught by snagging them on the bottom.

Carlson says they could one day allow them to be taken on the Iowa Great Lakes depending on how they develop. A paddlefish season opened again in 2015 the Missouri and Big Sioux River after years of being shut down over population concerns.