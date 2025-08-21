Iowa native Fiddelke to take over as Target CEO in February

An Iowa native is being named as the next head of one of America’s largest retail chains.

Michael Fiddelke, who grew up on a farm near Manchester, will take over as CEO of Target in February. Fiddelke is currently Target’s chief operating officer.

Fiddelke graduated from the University of Iowa in 1999 with an industrial engineering degree. He started at Target 22 years ago when he was a grad student at Northwestern and was hired as a full-time financial analyst for Target in 2004.

Target sales have been relatively flat for four years. Fiddelke addressed the company’s financial position in a video message posted on Target’s website. “I’m confident we have the foundation to build new momentum and that starts with my confidence in this team,” Fiddelke said in the video. “I know you’re not satisfied with where Target is today and neither am I. Getting us back to growth is my number one priority and I’m eager to get to work.”

Target has nearly 2,000 stores nationwide, including 21 in Iowa.