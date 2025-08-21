Wapello County investigation leads to federal charges against Arkansas man

A man from Arkansas is accused of burglarizing over 20 schools and businesses in rural Iowa and Missouri.

This past February, over $4000 was stolen from Cardinal Community School District in Eldon. The Wapello County Sheriff’s office discovered there had been similar burglaries of schools in other states and Curtis Lee Barton of Jacksonville, Arkansas, became their prime suspect. In 2018, Barton was convicted of burglarizing schools and small businesses in central Missouri.

Barton, who is 40, is accused of researching local police and sheriff’s departments before he and another person broke into school buildings and businesses in the middle of the night. Federal court records indicate Barton and his “co-conspirator” stole at least $50,000 over a two year period.