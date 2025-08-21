With regional ICE facility opening in Nebraska, Reynolds isn’t planning one in Iowa

Nebraska’s governor has announced a minimum security work camp in southwest Nebraska will become a regional detention facility for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has indicated at this time, she’s not planning to open an immigration detention facility here.

“It really I don’t think would make sense for both of us to do it when you look at the size of both of our states,” Reynolds told Radio Iowa during a recent interview.

The director of Nebraska’s prison system has called the site, which is near the Kansas border, “the Cornhusker Clink,” and Nebraska Governor Pillen is deploying 20 Nebraska National Guard soldiers to provide administrative assistance to Nebraska-based immigration agents. Earlier this month, Reynolds announced 20 Iowa National Guard soldiers would be deployed to work with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, starting September 8. She told Radio Iowa they will be doing office work — handling paperwork and logistics. “Just to help with some of the processing — processing the work,” she said. “There’s a lot that’s involved in that.”

Reynolds said there are “not that many” ICE agents assigned to Iowa to enforce federal immigration laws. In March, the Iowa Department of Public Safety signed an agreement with ICE that has deputized a three-person task force of state agents to help with some federal actions to enforce immigration laws.