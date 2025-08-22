Air Force Thunderbirds headline eastern Iowa air show

Tens of thousands of aviation lovers are expected to line the runways in Davenport for the Quad City Air Show this weekend.

This 34th annual air show is billed as a Festival in the Sky, with the headliners including the Air Force Thunderbirds flying their trademark red, white and blue F-16 Falcons, and the Army Golden Knights parachute team.

The air show performance group Tora, Tora, Tora is also on the schedule, honoring those lost during in the Pearl Harbor attack.

There’s a host of flyovers and static displays of historic and modern aircraft, from World War Two-era Mustangs and Corsairs through today’s Hornets, Harriers and Apache attack helicopters.

The airshow runs Saturday and Sunday at the Davenport Municipal Airport.