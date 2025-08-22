Deputies chase stolen car in Mason City, nab suspect

A Marshalltown man who’s accused of stealing a vehicle is now jailed after a pursuit in Mason City on Thursday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:25 PM, a deputy located the vehicle stolen earlier on Thursday from Marshalltown.

An attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit, with a passenger during the pursuit jumping from the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The driver continued but eventually was stopped a few blocks later.

32-year-old Alexander Kew, formerly from Mason City but currently residing in Marshalltown, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, second-offense eluding and driving while barred.

He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $14,000 bond. The passenger has not been located.

(Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)