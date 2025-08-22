Iowa Attorney General clears Toledo police officer in fatal shooting

The Iowa Attorney General says a fatal shooting by a Toledo police officer was justified.

The report involved an early morning 911 call on July 5th asking for a welfare check on Logan Kurth. The caller said during a video call with Kurth, he said he was on meth, drunk and wanted to kill himself. The person said they could see that Kurth had a handgun.

Officers say Kurth came toward them pointing the gun at them when they arrived and ignored commands to put the gun down. He continued to advance on Toledo police Nathan Wunn and yelled “just do it.” Kurth got within feet of Wunn and the officer fired, and Kurth died from his injuries.

The report from the Attorney General says Kurth had a long history of mental-health and substance-abuse problems. It says Kurth had texted a family member earlier that someone was going to die and it was probably him.