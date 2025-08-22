Special Election Tuesday for state senate seat in northwest Iowa

A special election in northwest will determine whether Republicans keep their “supermajority” of 34 seats in the Iowa Senate.

The state senate district had been represented by Republican Rocky De Witt of Lawton, a former Woodbury County Supervisor who died of pancreatic cancer in June.

The Republican candidate in Tuesday’s special election is Christopher Prosch, who owns a media consulting firm in Sioux City. Prosch says his priority issues are eliminating the state income tax, creating jobs and protecting the rights of property owners against eminent domain. “If I do win, I would still be a vocal supporter of working across the aisle,” Prosch says. “…That’s the great thing about a constitutional republic, the fact that every voice– no matter how big or small — still matters and we still need to work with both parties to get things done.”

The Democratic candidate is Catelin Drey of Sioux City, who works for an advertising company. She’s the founder of “Moms of Iowa,” a group that helps Iowans contact their elected officials. “We have an affordability crisis in Iowa — in our child care, in our health care and in our housing,” she said. “And now, with the federal policies that have come down, it’s also at the grocery store.”

Woodbury County’s auditor — the top election official in the county — predicts this race will draw higher than normal turnout for a special election.

(Reporting by Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)