Teamsters strike at Kemps milk plant in Le Mars

Union workers at the Kemps dairy plant in Le Mars are on strike.

The employees voted a week ago to authorize a strike and gave Kemps until Wednesday to make a new contract offer. Adrian Macias, recording secretary and organizer for Teamsters Local 554, said Kemps made an offer Thursday for the plant’s 200 employees.

“It was an unfair proposal, so the negotiating committee called a strike,” he said, “an unfair labor practice strike.”

The strike began at six o’clock last night. “It’s peaceful. We’re following the rules,” Macias said. “We have to find out where it’s public property and where it’s private property. You know, if there’s any trucks coming in, we obviously we need to move out of the way. We need to make sure people are safe because there’s traffic here. We also need to make sure that we’re being respectful. We’re just exercising our rights.”

A majority of employees at the plant voted to join the Teamsters in December and union representatives have been negotiating with the company since March. Macias said a Zoom meeting with the company is scheduled for one o’clock today.

“We’re hopeful that we can come to a resolution and this doesn’t have to continue going until we get a fair and equitable deal,” Macias said.

Kemps is a subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America. The cooperative issued a statement, saying DFA “has been negotiating in good faith” and is “committed to a bargaining process that offers competitive wages and benefits.” The Dairy Farmers of America is encouraging the union to return to the bargaining table and said it “is taking steps to continue serving customers, including the local schools.”

The Kemps plant in Le Mars produces milk, cream, cottage cheese, sour cream, dips and ice cream mix.

(Reporting by Dave Grosenheider, KLEM, Le Mars)