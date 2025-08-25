Iowans are urged to take more precautions against getting nipped by mosquitoes

Even the recent chilly morning lows in the 40s weren’t cold enough to kill mosquitoes, so Iowans are being warning to take more precautions after the state’s first reported case of West Nile virus this year.

State medical director Robert Kruse says as Iowa enters peak mosquito season, people should watch for the symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if they’re showing signs.

“Stiff neck or weakness beyond what they may typically experience,” Kruse says, “confusion, any sort of severe headache or high fevers or any kind of new neurological symptoms.”

Kruse says just about one in five people will experience symptoms, but certain groups are more likely to have severe complications.

“For those individuals that are older age, or certainly have immunocompromised systems where their immunity is not as great,” he says, “they’re more likely they have complications related to the infection.”

Speaking on the Iowa Public Radio show, “River to River,” Kruse says Iowans should use mosquito repellent with DEET and avoid standing water to lower their risk of getting the virus.

The state confirmed its first West Nile case of the year in northern Iowa last week. There were 21 cases confirmed statewide in 2024, with one death.

(By Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)