No injuries after weekend fire in downtown Charles City

Firefighters from six departments battled a fire in a vacant building in downtown Charles City over the weekend.

Charles City Fire Chief Sam Deverell says crews were dispatched to 108 North Main Street at about 5:30 pm Saturday, with firefighters finding a large commercial structure with heavy smoke and fire.

Mutual aid was called from several area fire departments and various public safety agencies.

Close to 40 firefighters battled the blaze until around 9 pm.

CCFD was assisted by fire departments from Colwell, Floyd, Rockford, Marble Rock, Nora Springs and Osage.

Deverell says the cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no immediate danger to the public.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)