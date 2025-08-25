Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/25/25

by | Aug 25, 2025

Class 5A
1.  WDM Valley, vs #3 Dowling Catholic
2.  Southeast Polk, vs Ankeny Centennial
3.  Dowling Catholic, @ #1 Valley
4.  Waukee Northwest, @ #6 Ankeny
5.  Iowa City Liberty, vs #8 Cedar Falls
6.  Ankeny, vs #4 Waukee NW
7.  Waukee, @ Johnston
8.  Cedar Falls, @ #5 Iowa City Liberty
9.  Pleasant Valley, vs Bettendorf
10.Sioux City East, vs Sioux City North (Thurs)
Class 4A
1.  Cedar Rapids Xavier, @ North Scott
2.  Pella, vs Ballard
3.  Sergeant Bluff-Luton, @ 3A #1 Heelan
4.  Fort Dodge, vs Mason City
5.  Newton, vs Carlisle
6.  Lewis Central, vs North Scott
7.  ADM (Adel), @ Winterset
8.  Decorah, @ Waukon
9.  Le Mars, @ Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln
10.Western Dubuque, vs 3A #10 Wahlert
Class 3A
1.  Bishop Heelan, vs 4A #3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2.  Mount Vernon, @ Monticello
3.  Humboldt, vs Spencer
4.  Clear Lake, vs Forest City
5.  Algona, @ Spirit Lake
6.  Harlan, @ 1A #8 Underwood (Thurs)
7.  Solon, vs Assumption
8.  MOC/Floyd Valley, @ 2A #2 Central Lyon/GLR
9.  Nevada, @ Grinnell
10.Wahlert Catholic, @ 4A #10 Western Dubuque
Class 2A
1.  Kuemper Catholic, vs #7 Cherokee
2.  Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, vs 3A #8 MOC/Floyd Valley
3.  Van Meter, @ DSM Christian
4.  OABCIG, @ Ridge View
5.  PCM (Monroe), vs Sigourney-Keota
6.  Roland-Story, @ Pella Christian
7.  Cherokee, @ #1 Kuemper
8.  Mid-Prairie (Wellman), vs Washington
9.  Osage, vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL
10.Alburnett, @ Center Point-Urbana
Class 1A
1.  Grundy Center, vs Aplington-Parkersburg
2.  West Lyon, @ Western Christian
3.  Regina Catholic, @ Wilton
4.  South Hardin, vs West Marshall
5.  Tri-Center (Neola), vs St. Albert
6.  Pleasantville, @ Lynnville-Sully
7.  Treynor, @ A #4 Riverside
8.  Underwood, vs 3A #6 Harlan (Thurs)
9.  Emmetsburg, vs Estherville Lincoln Central
10.Hinton @ Gehlen Catholic
Class A
1.  West Hancock, vs Garner Hayfield Ventura
2.  Saint Ansgar, @ South Hamilton
3.  MMCRU, vs Akron-Westfield
4.  Riverside (Oakland), vs 1A #7 Treynor
5.  Madrid, @ Woodward-Granger
6.  Maquoketa Valley, @ Starmont
7.  Woodbury Central, @ Lawton-Bronson
8.  AC/GC vs Panorama (Thurs)
9.  North Linn, @ Hudson
10.Sioux Central, vs Pocahontas Area
8-Player
1.  Bishop Garrigan, vs Kingsley-Pierson
2.  Iowa Valley (1-0), vs #6 Don Bosco
3.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck, vs Janesville
4.  Montezuma, @ Springville
5.  Fremont-Mills, @ CAM
6.  Don Bosco, @ #2 Iowa Valley
7.  Clarksville, @ Edgewood-Colesburg
8.  Lenox, vs #9 Woodbine
9.  Woodbine, @ #8 Lenox
10.Easton Valley, vs Winfield-Mount Union (Thurs)


Share this:
Radio Iowa