Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/25/25

Class 5A
1. WDM Valley, vs #3 Dowling Catholic
2. Southeast Polk, vs Ankeny Centennial
3. Dowling Catholic, @ #1 Valley
4. Waukee Northwest, @ #6 Ankeny
5. Iowa City Liberty, vs #8 Cedar Falls
6. Ankeny, vs #4 Waukee NW
7. Waukee, @ Johnston
8. Cedar Falls, @ #5 Iowa City Liberty
9. Pleasant Valley, vs Bettendorf
10.Sioux City East, vs Sioux City North (Thurs)
Class 4A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier, @ North Scott
2. Pella, vs Ballard
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, @ 3A #1 Heelan
4. Fort Dodge, vs Mason City
5. Newton, vs Carlisle
6. Lewis Central, vs North Scott
7. ADM (Adel), @ Winterset
8. Decorah, @ Waukon
9. Le Mars, @ Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln
10.Western Dubuque, vs 3A #10 Wahlert
Class 3A
1. Bishop Heelan, vs 4A #3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2. Mount Vernon, @ Monticello
3. Humboldt, vs Spencer
4. Clear Lake, vs Forest City
5. Algona, @ Spirit Lake
6. Harlan, @ 1A #8 Underwood (Thurs)
7. Solon, vs Assumption
8. MOC/Floyd Valley, @ 2A #2 Central Lyon/GLR
9. Nevada, @ Grinnell
10.Wahlert Catholic, @ 4A #10 Western Dubuque
Class 2A
1. Kuemper Catholic, vs #7 Cherokee
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, vs 3A #8 MOC/Floyd Valley
3. Van Meter, @ DSM Christian
4. OABCIG, @ Ridge View
5. PCM (Monroe), vs Sigourney-Keota
6. Roland-Story, @ Pella Christian
7. Cherokee, @ #1 Kuemper
8. Mid-Prairie (Wellman), vs Washington
9. Osage, vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL
10.Alburnett, @ Center Point-Urbana
Class 1A
1. Grundy Center, vs Aplington-Parkersburg
2. West Lyon, @ Western Christian
3. Regina Catholic, @ Wilton
4. South Hardin, vs West Marshall
5. Tri-Center (Neola), vs St. Albert
6. Pleasantville, @ Lynnville-Sully
7. Treynor, @ A #4 Riverside
8. Underwood, vs 3A #6 Harlan (Thurs)
9. Emmetsburg, vs Estherville Lincoln Central
10.Hinton @ Gehlen Catholic
Class A
1. West Hancock, vs Garner Hayfield Ventura
2. Saint Ansgar, @ South Hamilton
3. MMCRU, vs Akron-Westfield
4. Riverside (Oakland), vs 1A #7 Treynor
5. Madrid, @ Woodward-Granger
6. Maquoketa Valley, @ Starmont
7. Woodbury Central, @ Lawton-Bronson
8. AC/GC vs Panorama (Thurs)
9. North Linn, @ Hudson
10.Sioux Central, vs Pocahontas Area
8-Player
1. Bishop Garrigan, vs Kingsley-Pierson
2. Iowa Valley (1-0), vs #6 Don Bosco
3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, vs Janesville
4. Montezuma, @ Springville
5. Fremont-Mills, @ CAM
6. Don Bosco, @ #2 Iowa Valley
7. Clarksville, @ Edgewood-Colesburg
8. Lenox, vs #9 Woodbine
9. Woodbine, @ #8 Lenox
10.Easton Valley, vs Winfield-Mount Union (Thurs)