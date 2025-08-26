Regarding 2028, Grassley says: ‘Ask me the question in a couple of years’

Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley is the longest-serving current member of the U.S. Senate and he’s not ruling out running for re-election in 2028.

“I’ve been very careful to say that a decision like that, I’ve always answered the question: ‘Ask me the question in a couple of years,'” Grassley said this morning during his weekly conference call with Iowa radio reporters.

Grassley, who will turn 92 in September, said when the time comes, he’ll consider the factors that played into his decisions about previous campaigns. “It’d be pretty much the same thing I’ve done through several re-elections and that is family considerations and whether or not I can do the job,” Grassley said.

Grassley has served over 50 years in the U.S. congress — the first six years as a member of the House and, for the past 44 years and nearly eight months, as a U.S. Senator. West Virginia’s Robert Byrd was a U.S. Senator for 51 years. That is the record for longest-serving senator in U.S. history.

Grassley and his wife, Barbara, celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this past weekend. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about one-tenth of one percent of marriages in the United States reach that milestone.