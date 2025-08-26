Second major fire in four years at SW Iowa chicken farm

Smoke from a fire at a southwest Iowa chicken farm could be seen from 30 miles away last night.

Emergency crews from at least a dozen communities responded to the fire near Clearfield at an egg production company called Daybreak Foods. A Facebook Post by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at around 7 p.m. asked residents to stay away from the area.

According to information from the Iowa Area Economic Development Group’s website, this is the second major fire at the site. In November 2021, when the facility was owned a company called Hen Haven, a fire destroyed the processing plant, biosecurity facilities and one of the barns for layer chickens. In February of 2022, in the midst of rebuilding, bird flu hit the site and the chickens had to be euthanized.

Daybreak Foods acquired the Clearfield chicken farm in 2023. Daybreak Foods is a family-owned, Wisconsin based company that employs 1200 people to manage 24 million laying hens at its facilities in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio.